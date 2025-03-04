Business

Bajaj Auto to Hero MotoCorp: Top 10 biggest losers today

1- Bajaj Auto Stock Price

Decline - 4.41%. Current Price - ₹7374.40. Bajaj Auto shares see significant drop amid market downturn, impacting investors. Stay informed

2- Hero MotoCorp Stock Price

Decline - 3.21%. Current Price - ₹3514.10. Hero MotoCorp stock faces downward pressure, affecting market performance. Monitor stock trends

3- Bajaj Finserv Stock Price

Decline - 2.75%. Current Price - ₹1788.05. Bajaj Finserv experiences a decline in stock value, impacting financial sector. Keep updated

4- Nestle India Stock Price

Decline - 2.41%. Current Price - ₹2132.88. Nestle India stock sees a decrease, influencing consumer goods market. Follow market analysis

5- HCL Tech Stock Price

Decline - 2.30%. Current Price - ₹1536.20. HCL Tech stock faces a downturn, affecting IT sector performance. Stay informed on tech stocks

6- Eicher Motors Stock Price

Decline - 2.02%. Current Price - ₹4807.45. Eicher Motors stock experiences a drop, impacting automotive sector. Monitor auto industry trends

7- Titan Company Stock Price

Decline - 1.94%. Current Price - ₹3022.65. Titan Company stock sees a decline, affecting luxury goods market. Keep updated on market trends

8- Sun Pharma Stock Price

Decline - 1.63%. Current Price - ₹1559.20. Sun Pharma stock faces downward pressure, impacting pharmaceutical sector. Follow pharma stock updates

9- Asian Paints Stock Price

Decline - 1.59%. Current Price - ₹2131.70. Asian Paints stock experiences a decrease, influencing the paints and coatings industry

10- Infosys Stock Price

Decline - 1.46%. Current Price - ₹1683.60. Infosys stock sees a slight decline, affecting IT services sector. Stay informed on IT stock performance

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert

