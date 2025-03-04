Bajaj Auto to Hero MotoCorp: Top 10 biggest losers today

Business
Decline - 4.41%. Current Price - ₹7374.40. Bajaj Auto shares see significant drop amid market downturn, impacting investors. Stay informed
Decline - 3.21%. Current Price - ₹3514.10. Hero MotoCorp stock faces downward pressure, affecting market performance. Monitor stock trends
Decline - 2.75%. Current Price - ₹1788.05. Bajaj Finserv experiences a decline in stock value, impacting financial sector. Keep updated
Decline - 2.41%. Current Price - ₹2132.88. Nestle India stock sees a decrease, influencing consumer goods market. Follow market analysis
Decline - 2.30%. Current Price - ₹1536.20. HCL Tech stock faces a downturn, affecting IT sector performance. Stay informed on tech stocks
Decline - 2.02%. Current Price - ₹4807.45. Eicher Motors stock experiences a drop, impacting automotive sector. Monitor auto industry trends
Decline - 1.94%. Current Price - ₹3022.65. Titan Company stock sees a decline, affecting luxury goods market. Keep updated on market trends
Decline - 1.63%. Current Price - ₹1559.20. Sun Pharma stock faces downward pressure, impacting pharmaceutical sector. Follow pharma stock updates
Decline - 1.59%. Current Price - ₹2131.70. Asian Paints stock experiences a decrease, influencing the paints and coatings industry
Decline - 1.46%. Current Price - ₹1683.60. Infosys stock sees a slight decline, affecting IT services sector. Stay informed on IT stock performance
Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 4: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices
Coffee Day shares surge 20% – Check out today's top 10 gainers
Qatar Gold Rate on March 4: Rate of 24k 8 gram gold RISES by QAR 8
UAE Gold Rate on March 4: 22k, 24k gold rate RISES; Check