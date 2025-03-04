Business

Coffee Day shares surge 20% – Check out today's top 10 gainers

1- Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 20.00%

Current Price - 30.78 Rupees

2- Kachchh Mineral Share Price

Increase - 19.60%

Current Price - 23.87 Rupees

3- IB Infotech Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 18.90%

Current Price - 173.90 Rupees

4- Jupiter Infomed Share Price

Increase - 17.08%

Current Price - 43.59 Rupees

5- AVI Products India Share Price

Increase - 16.50%

Current Price - 24.00 Rupees

6- Ishita Drugs Share Price

Increase - 15.50%

Current Price - 81.40 Rupees

7- MPS Ltd Share Price

Increase - 15.88%

Current Price - 2619.65 Rupees

8- Rungta Irrigation Share Price

Increase - 13.80%

Current Price - 69.00 Rupees

9- NACL Industries Share Price

Increase - 12.80%

Current Price - 68.32 Rupees

10- Universal Starch Share Price

Increase - 12.30%

Current Price - 179.70 Rupees

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

