Business

Stock market update: Godfrey Philips crashes 6% on January 1, 2025

1- Godfrey Philips Share Price

Decline - 5.77%

Current Price - ₹4926.50

2- Suven Pharma Share Price

Decline - 4.57%

Current Price - ₹1085.85

3- Avanti Feeds Share Price

Decline - 3.37%

Current Price - ₹658.95

4- PayTM Share Price

Decline - 3.03%

Current Price - ₹986.75

5- Jindal Saw Share Price

Decline - 3.01%

Current Price - ₹282.60

6- Escorts Share Price

Decline - 2.77%

Current Price - ₹3240.10

7- NLC India Share Price

Decline - 2.66%

Current Price - ₹242.16

8- Crisil Share Price

Decline - 2.23%

Current Price - ₹6505.10

9- Bajaj Auto Share Price

Decline - 2.12%

Current Price - ₹8611.85

10- eClerx Services Share Price

Decline - 2.01%

Current Price - ₹3413.55

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock.

