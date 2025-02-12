LKP finance to Pearl Global: Top 10 gainer stock TODAY

Business
Gain - 20%
Current Price - ₹293.15
Gain - 19.98%
Current Price - ₹85.54
Gain - 12.29%
Current Price - ₹302.80
Gain - 11.30%
Current Price - ₹26.98
Gain - 11.10%
Current Price - ₹36.99
Gain - 11.06%
Current Price - ₹1401.35
Gain - 11.00%
Current Price - ₹18.30
Gain - 10.91%
Current Price - ₹564.95
Gain - 10.67%
Current Price - ₹1269.75
Gain - 10.00%
Current Price - ₹313.05
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
UAE Gold Rate on February 12: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS; Check
Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12
IRCTC to Bhel: 8 stocks to watch on February 12
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 11: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rates