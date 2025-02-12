Business

LKP finance to Pearl Global: Top 10 gainer stock TODAY

1- LKP Finance

Gain - 20%

Current Price - ₹293.15

2- Gowra Leasing

Gain - 19.98%

Current Price - ₹85.54

3- Indo Count Industries

Gain - 12.29%

Current Price - ₹302.80

4- Mediaone Global Entertainment

Gain - 11.30%

Current Price - ₹26.98

5- United Credit Entertainment

Gain - 11.10%

Current Price - ₹36.99

6- Pearl Global

Gain - 11.06%

Current Price - ₹1401.35

7- Photoquip Industries

Gain - 11.00%

Current Price - ₹18.30

8- Quadrant Future Tek

Gain - 10.91%

Current Price - ₹564.95

9- Xpro India

Gain - 10.67%

Current Price - ₹1269.75

10- Zenith Exports

Gain - 10.00%

Current Price - ₹313.05

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

