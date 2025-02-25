Business

SBI to Tata Steel: 8 stocks to buy for long-term gains on February 25

1. Happiest Minds Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised positional traders to buy shares of Happiest Minds. The target price of this is given as ₹737. A stop loss of ₹688 has to be placed on this

2. Global Health Share Price Target

Axis Direct has chosen the share of hospital company Global Health for positional traders. The target price of this share is given as ₹1,320 and the stop loss is ₹1,170

3. Union Bank Share Price Target

Axis Direct is also bullish on the shares of Union Bank. Its target for 15 days is given as ₹126. A stop loss of ₹114 has to be placed on this

4. Jindal Stainless Share Price Target

Axis Direct has advised positional traders to bet on iron and steel company Jindal Stainless. Its target price is given as ₹666 and stop loss is ₹600

5. Tata Steel Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised betting on Tata Steel shares for 3 to 4 weeks. The target price of this share is given from ₹150 to ₹155

6. NTPC Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised to buy NTPC shares for 3 to 4 weeks. The target price of this share is given from ₹351 to ₹365

7. SBI Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has advised choosing SBI shares for the long term. The target price of this share is given as ₹980, which can give a return of up to 36%

8. Grasim Industries Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has advised buying shares of Grasim Industries. The target price of this share is given as ₹2,800, which can give a return of about 15%

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment

