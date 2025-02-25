SBI to Tata Steel: 8 stocks to buy for long-term gains on February 25

Business
Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised positional traders to buy shares of Happiest Minds. The target price of this is given as ₹737. A stop loss of ₹688 has to be placed on this
Axis Direct has chosen the share of hospital company Global Health for positional traders. The target price of this share is given as ₹1,320 and the stop loss is ₹1,170
Axis Direct is also bullish on the shares of Union Bank. Its target for 15 days is given as ₹126. A stop loss of ₹114 has to be placed on this
Axis Direct has advised positional traders to bet on iron and steel company Jindal Stainless. Its target price is given as ₹666 and stop loss is ₹600
Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised betting on Tata Steel shares for 3 to 4 weeks. The target price of this share is given from ₹150 to ₹155
Brokerage firm Axis Direct has advised to buy NTPC shares for 3 to 4 weeks. The target price of this share is given from ₹351 to ₹365
Brokerage firm Sharekhan has advised choosing SBI shares for the long term. The target price of this share is given as ₹980, which can give a return of up to 36%
Brokerage firm Sharekhan has advised buying shares of Grasim Industries. The target price of this share is given as ₹2,800, which can give a return of about 15%
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment
