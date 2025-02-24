Nukleus Office Solutions to Shreenath Paper: New IPOs coming this week

Business
If you prefer investing in IPOs rather than directly in the stock market, this week is excellent. Three new IPOs are opening.
Five previously opened IPOs will also be listed. Investors should prepare for earning opportunities.
1- Nukleus Office Solutions IPO Opening Date: February 24th to 27th Price: ₹234 per share Issue Size: ₹31.70 crore Listing Date: March 4th
Opening Date: February 25th to 28th Price: ₹44 per share Issue Size: ₹23.36 crore Listing Date: March 5th
Opening Date: February 28th to March 4th Price: To be determined Issue Size: To be determined Listing Date: March 7th
On February 24th, Quality Power Electrical Equipments will be listed on the mainboard, and Tejas Cargo India and Royalarc Electrodes in the SME category.
On February 28th, HP Telecom India and Swasth Foodtech India will be listed in the SME segment.
All listing dates are tentative and subject to change.
