Business
Do you still have old 2,000 rupee notes? Do you know how to exchange them? The Reserve Bank offers several options for exchanging Rs.2,000 notes
2000 rupee notes can be exchanged at any Reserve Bank of India branch. Note exchange services can also be availed at post offices across the country
The Reserve Bank recently clarified that individuals or institutions can exchange Rs.2,000 notes through any post office
Rs.2,000 notes can be sent directly from any post office to one of the 19 Reserve Bank Issue Offices for deposit into their bank account
This facility will be very useful for those who cannot immediately access the Reserve Bank office
Download and fill out the application form for exchanging Rs.2,000 notes on the Reserve Bank's website
Include a copy of your bank account details along with Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID card, Driving License, NREGA card, or PAN card
Once your documents are ready, you can submit them along with your Rs.2,000 notes at any post office in the country
The Reserve Bank will process the transaction and credit the equivalent amount directly to your specified bank account in India