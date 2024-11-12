Business

Bank of India to NMDC: Stocks to watch on November 12, 2024

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries reported a 10% drop in profit to ₹531 crore for Q2 FY24, with a 5% increase in revenue to ₹4,668 crore.

 

BEML

BEML’s profit after tax fell 0.75% to ₹51.03 crore for Q2 FY24, while revenue dropped by 6.2% to ₹859.84 crore.

 

Videocon

SEBI froze bank accounts and shares of Venugopal Dhoot and Electroparts (India) over unpaid dues of ₹68.5 lakh related to an insider trading case.

 

Bank of India

Bank of India’s Q2 profit surged 63% to ₹2,374 crore, with a 49% increase in non-interest income, despite a drop in net interest margin.

 

Hindalco Industries

Hindalco’s profit more than doubled to ₹1,891 crore, with a 7.7% increase in revenue to ₹22,262 crore and a 56.5% rise in EBITDA.

 

NMDC

NMDC's Q2 profit rose 16.7% to ₹1,195.8 crore, with a 22.5% increase in revenue to ₹4,918.9 crore, though margins fell 150 bps.

 

Shree Cement

Shree Cement’s profit dropped 81% to ₹93.1 crore, with revenue falling 18.3% to ₹3,727 crore and EBITDA declining 32%.

