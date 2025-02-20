Prajay Engineers to Duroply: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 20

Business
Increase - 19.88%
Current Price - 24.10 Rupees
Increase - 18.34%
Current Price - 94.70 Rupees
Increase - 18.55%
Current Price - 222.90 Rupees
Increase - 14.77%
Current Price - 153.00 Rupees
Increase - 14.75%
Current Price - 775.00 Rupees
Increase - 13.39%
Current Price - 211.40 Rupees
Increase - 12.44%
Current Price - 294.95 Rupees
Increase - 11.55%
Current Price - 464.10 Rupees
Increase - 11.11%
Current Price - 1431.05 Rupees
Investment in the stock market is subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert.
Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains
Gold price RISES on February 20: Check latest 24k rates for TODAY
UAE to Russia: Top 10 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally
Who is Paresh Ganatra? Journey from Gujarati Theater To Scam 1992