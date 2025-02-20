Business

Prajay Engineers to Duroply: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 20

1- Prajay Engineers Syndicate Stock Price

Increase - 19.88%

Current Price - 24.10 Rupees

2- Touchwood Entertainment Stock Price

Increase - 18.34%

Current Price - 94.70 Rupees

3- Baazar Style Retail Stock Price

Increase - 18.55%

Current Price - 222.90 Rupees

4- Oriental Hotels Stock Price

Increase - 14.77%

Current Price - 153.00 Rupees

5- Windlas Biotech Stock Price

Increase - 14.75%

Current Price - 775.00 Rupees

6- Duroply lndustries Stock Price

Increase - 13.39%

Current Price - 211.40 Rupees

7- Duroply lndustries Stock Price

Increase - 13.39%

Current Price - 211.40 Rupees

8- LKP Finance Stock Price

Increase - 12.44%

Current Price - 294.95 Rupees

9- Archean Chemicals Stock Price

Increase - 11.55%

Current Price - 464.10 Rupees

10- MTAR Technologies Stock Price

Increase - 11.11%

Current Price - 1431.05 Rupees

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert. 

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

Gold price RISES on February 20: Check latest 24k rates for TODAY

UAE to Russia: Top 10 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally

Who is Paresh Ganatra? Journey from Gujarati Theater To Scam 1992