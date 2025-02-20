Business

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

1. Cipla Share Price Target

Sharekhan advises buying Cipla shares for 15 days, targeting ₹1,547 and ₹1,595, with a ₹1,440 stop loss. Consider this investment strategy.

Cipla Share Price

Cipla's share is trading at ₹1,479.90 on February 20. The 52-week high is ₹1,702, and the low is ₹1,317. Analyze the stock performance.

2. Gland Pharma Share Price Target

Axis Direct suggests investing in Gland Pharma shares for 15 days, targeting ₹1,654 with a ₹1,442 stop loss. Evaluate this investment.

Gland Pharma Share Price

Gland Pharma's share is trading around ₹1,522 on February 20. The 52-week high is ₹2,220, and the low is ₹1,412. Check the trends.

3. Lincoln Pharma Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Lincoln Pharma shares, targeting ₹629 with a ₹563 stop loss for 15 days. Consider this stock.

Lincoln Pharma Share Price

Lincoln Pharma's share is trading at ₹575 on February 20. The 52-week high is ₹975, and the stop loss is ₹498. Analyze the data.

Note

Always consult your market expert before making any investment decisions. Seek professional advice for informed choices.

