Adani Green to IIFL: Top gaining Stock to watch on March 5

1- IIFL Finance Share Price

Increase - 9.41%

Current Price - ₹310.15

2- Adani Green Share Price

Increase - 9.29%

Current Price - ₹839.50

3- Akums Drugs and Pharma Share Price

Increase - 9.15%

Current Price - ₹519.50

4- Coforge Share Price

Increase - 8.74%

Current Price - ₹7843.25

5- Adani Transmission Share Price

Increase - 8.65%

Current Price - ₹702.90

6- ABB Power Share Price

Increase - 7.18%

Current Price - ₹13062.95

7- Redington Share Price

Increase - 7.12%

Current Price - ₹244.83

8- Adani Wilmar Share Price

Increase - 7.09%

Current Price - ₹256.75

9- Deepak Fertilisers Share Price

Increase - 6.95%

Current Price - ₹1045.25

10- Avanti Feeds Share Price

Increase - 6.17%

Current Price - ₹785.75

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock.

