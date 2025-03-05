Bharti Airtel to Infosys: Top 10 BULLISH stock picks for high returns

Business
JP Morgan is bullish on Bharti Airtel, setting a long-term target price of ₹1,970, while the current share price is around ₹1,624.
JP Morgan has included Infosys in its recommended list, advising a long-term buy. The target price is ₹2,350, while the current share price is ₹1,714.95.
JP Morgan has also advised betting on AI-related stocks Persistent Systems. Its target price is given as ₹7,200, which is 33% higher than the current price of ₹5,394.
UBS has upgraded Mahindra & Mahindra's rating from neutral to buy, with a long-term target of ₹3,300, offering a potential 26% upside from the current price.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has advised betting on DCB Bank shares. The target of the share for the long term is given as ₹150, which is about 47% higher than the current price.
For positional investors, Axis Direct has advised betting on specialty chemicals company SRF. The target for 15 days is given as ₹2,980.
Axis Direct is also bullish on the shares of online food delivery company Zomato. Its target price for 15 days is given as ₹249.60. Currently, this share is trading at ₹227.26.
Axis Direct has also advised buying Tata Steel shares for 15 days. Its target price is ₹147.20 and stop loss is stated to be ₹135.
Axis Direct has advised keeping Godrej Properties shares in the portfolio for 30 days. Its target price is ₹2,245 and stop loss is stated to be ₹1,983.
Axis Direct has also given a buy rating on pharma company Laurus Labs for 30 days. Its target price is ₹586 and stop loss is given as ₹503.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
