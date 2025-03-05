Business

Bharti Airtel to Infosys: Top 10 BULLISH stock picks for high returns

1. Bharti Airtel Share Price Target

JP Morgan is bullish on Bharti Airtel, setting a long-term target price of ₹1,970, while the current share price is around ₹1,624.

2. Infosys Share Price Target

JP Morgan has included Infosys in its recommended list, advising a long-term buy. The target price is ₹2,350, while the current share price is ₹1,714.95.

3. Persistent Systems Share Price Target

JP Morgan has also advised betting on AI-related stocks Persistent Systems. Its target price is given as ₹7,200, which is 33% higher than the current price of ₹5,394.

4. M&M Share Price Target

UBS has upgraded Mahindra & Mahindra's rating from neutral to buy, with a long-term target of ₹3,300, offering a potential 26% upside from the current price.

 

5. DCB Bank Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has advised betting on DCB Bank shares. The target of the share for the long term is given as ₹150, which is about 47% higher than the current price.

6. SRF Share Price Target

For positional investors, Axis Direct has advised betting on specialty chemicals company SRF. The target for 15 days is given as ₹2,980.

7. Zomato Share Price Target

Axis Direct is also bullish on the shares of online food delivery company Zomato. Its target price for 15 days is given as ₹249.60. Currently, this share is trading at ₹227.26.

8. Tata Steel Share Price Target

Axis Direct has also advised buying Tata Steel shares for 15 days. Its target price is ₹147.20 and stop loss is stated to be ₹135.

9. Godrej Properties Share Price Target

Axis Direct has advised keeping Godrej Properties shares in the portfolio for 30 days. Its target price is ₹2,245 and stop loss is stated to be ₹1,983.

10. Laurus Labs Share Price Target

Axis Direct has also given a buy rating on pharma company Laurus Labs for 30 days. Its target price is ₹586 and stop loss is given as ₹503.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

