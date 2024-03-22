What is the best time to invest in stock market?

Business
Investing with a long-term outlook, typically over five years or more, helps mitigate short-term market fluctuations.
Dollar-cost averaging, where you invest a fixed amount regularly, can help spread risk over time.
Conduct thorough research on companies and industries before investing to make informed decisions.
Diversify your portfolio across different asset classes, sectors, and geographies to spread risk.
: Ensure you have an emergency fund and no high-interest debt before investing.
Consider market valuations and economic indicators, but avoid trying to time the market as it's notoriously difficult.