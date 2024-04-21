Petrol, diesel price on April 21: Check how much it costs in your city

Business
The cost of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 94.72 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 87.62 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 104.21 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.15 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.98 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.56 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 99.84 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Hyderabad is Rs 107.41 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 95.65 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Lucknow is Rs 94.64 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 87.76 per litre.