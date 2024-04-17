Business

Petrol, diesel price on April 17: Know how much it costs in your city

Petrol, diesel price in New Delhi

The cost of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 94.72 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 87.62 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Mumbai

The cost of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 104.21 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.15 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Chennai

The cost of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.75 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.34 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Bengaluru

The cost of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 99.84 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Hyderabad

The cost of petrol in Hyderabad is Rs 107.41 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 95.65 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Lucknow

The cost of petrol in Lucknow is Rs 94.64 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 87.75 per litre.

