Petrol, diesel price on April 16: Know how much it costs in your city

Petrol, diesel price in Agra

The cost of petrol in Agra is Rs 94.47 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 87.53 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Mumbai

The cost of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 104.21 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.15 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Chennai

The cost of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.75 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.34 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Kolkata

The cost of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 103.94 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 90.76 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Bengaluru

The cost of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 99.84 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre.

