Nirmala Sitharaman announces budget: Sensex 160 points, Nifty 24,540

Business
Stock markets surged in early trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex rising by more than 264 points ahead of the Union Budget presentation later in the day.
Investors' morale improved amid foreign capital inflows and a rebound in US peers. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trading.
The NSE Nifty climbed 73.3 points to 24,582.55 and with Monday's budget announcement, market volatility heightened.
The Sensex rose 160 points and the Nifty touched 24,540 today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Union Budget.
Despite the unfolding budgetary disclosures, investors remained optimistic.
Global markets rose sharply after President Joe Biden announced withdrawal from the presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.