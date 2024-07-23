SBI to Indus Towers, Stocks to watch on July 23, 2024

Business
Suzlon Energy Ltd. released its June quarter results, and its net profit tripled from the previous year to Rs 302 crore, supported by lower finance expenses.
The base gross value of the tender granted for the construction of the Government Medical College & Hospital for Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam has been amended upward to Rs 594 crore.
SBI Life purchased Rs 10 lakh shares (0.75% stake) in Can Fin Homes for Rs 827.94 per share.
The telco's shares will be closely watched on Tuesday, as global brokerage firm Citi maintained a strong outlook on the stock.
Gensol Engineering won the bid for 116 MW (150 MWp) solar projects in Gujarat with an estimated EPC revenue of Rs 600 crore.
Home loan interest deduction increased to Rs 3 lakh from the current Rs 2 lakh.