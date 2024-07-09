Nagaland state lottery July 09, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Business
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Godavari morning is 60K 63180 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Wave result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Goose night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.