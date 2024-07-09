Nestle to Maruti Zuzuki: Stocks to keep an eye on July 09

Business
On Monday, the business announced plans to sell its 50% stake in the joint venture company AIL Dixon Tech to Aditya Infotech.
Nestle India Ltd.'s shareholders supported continuing the current royalty payment rate of 4.5% to its Swiss parent at Monday's annual general meeting.
Bandhan Bank stated on Monday that it has launched several trade solutions to facilitate international business transactions.
Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) has surpassed a green milestone by delivering 2 million cars via Indian railways.
RailTel Corp's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share for fiscal year 2023-24.
According to data issued by the Life Insurance Council on Monday, the business premium of India's life insurers increased 15% year on year to Rs 42,434 crore in June.