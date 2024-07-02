Patanjali Foods to CSB Bank: Stocks to watch out on July 02

Business
Patanjali Foods acquires Patanjali Ayurved's non-food businesses hair, skin and dental care, and home care through a slump sale, including assets, properties, and contracts.
CSB Bank reported a 17.8 percent YoY increase in total advances at Rs 25,099 crore. Total deposits rose 22.2 percent to Rs 29,920 crore.
CASA deposits are down 1.3 percent. Term deposits rose 32.7 percent to Rs 22,471 crore. Advances against gold and gold jewellery are growing up to 24 percent to Rs 12,487 crore.
June sales rose 15% YoY to 5.03 lakh units, with domestic sales up 16% to 4.91 lakh units. The company aims to expand its EV lineup in the mid and mass categories.
Global business sales climbed by 44% in the June quarter, driven by the expansion of Nepal operations, growth in Colombia and Mexico, and expanded market penetration in Turkey.
DCX Systems receives an order for Rs 1,250 crore from L&T for the manufacture and supply of electronic modules. The order must be executed over three years.
Total domestic sales fell 8% YoY to 74,147 vehicles. Total CV sales fell 7%, while total PV sales dropped 8% to 43,624 units. Exports grew by 13% to 1,457 units.
Total auto sales are 3.34 lakh units YoY. Total 2W sales rose 6% to 3.22 lakh units. Domestic 2W sales grew 8% to 2.56 lakh units. EV sales rose 10% to 15,859 vehicles.