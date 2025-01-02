Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment

Business
Global brokerage firm CITI has given a buy recommendation for Maruti Suzuki with a target price of ₹13,700. On January 2nd, the stock closed at ₹11,837, up 5.61%
Brokerage firm Citi has given a buy rating for Mahindra & Mahindra with a target price of ₹3,520. On January 2nd, the stock closed at ₹3,203, up 3.93%
Citi has recommended buying Tata Motors shares with a target price of ₹920 and a stop-loss of ₹670. On January 2nd, the stock closed at ₹764.85
Nirmal Bang recommends buying Star Cement shares with a target price of ₹360 and a stop-loss of ₹170. On January 2nd, the stock closed at ₹225.98
Nirmal Bang recommends United Spirits with a target price of ₹1,970 and a stop-loss of ₹1,510. On January 2nd, the stock closed at ₹1,681.45
Nirmal Bang recommends holding Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of ₹870 and a stop-loss of ₹640. On January 2nd, the stock closed at ₹754.90
Nirmal Bang gives a buy rating for Chennai Petroleum with a target price of ₹830. On January 2nd, the stock closed at ₹634, indicating a potential return of up to 35%
Investments in the stock market are subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
