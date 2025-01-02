Business

Lloyds to Raymond: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch on January 2, 2025

1- CreditAccess Gramin Share Price

Increase - 9.60%

Current Price - ₹972.50

2- Sundaram Finance Share Price

Increase - 7.83%

Current Price - ₹4409.25

3- Lloyds Metals Share Price

Increase - 6.31%

Current Price - ₹1342.75

4- Chola Inv Finance Share Price

Increase - 5.32%

Current Price - ₹1247.40

5- Policy Bazaar Share Price

Increase - 5.01%

Current Price - ₹2226.30

6- Ibull Housing Finance Share Price

Increase - 4.97%

Current Price - ₹160.59

7- Raymond Stock Price

Increase - 4.32%

Current Price - ₹1766.05

8- Railtel Corp Stock Price

Increase - 4.39%

Current Price - ₹422.85

9- Bajaj Finance Stock Price

Increase - 4.42%

Current Price - ₹7237.20

10- Bajaj Finserv Stock Price

Increase - 4.40%

Current Price - ₹1646.40

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

