Maruti Suzuki to HDFC: Top 5 stocks for portfolio growth in 15 days

Business
Brokerage firm Axis Direct recommends investing in Maruti Suzuki shares with a target price of ₹12,650 and a stop-loss of ₹11,850. The stock closed at ₹11,909 on Tuesday.
Axis Direct recommends buying Bajaj Finance shares with a target of ₹7,727 and a stop-loss of ₹7,255. The stock closed at ₹7,310 on January 21st.
Axis Direct has given a buy rating to HDFC AMC with a target price of ₹4,304 and a stop-loss of ₹4,000. The stock closed at ₹4,030 on January 21st.
Axis Direct is bullish on Kaveri Seed Company shares with a target price of ₹988 and a stop-loss of ₹896. The stock closed at ₹919.65 on January 21st.
Axis Direct recommends investing in Just Dial with a target price of ₹977 and a stop-loss of ₹937. The stock closed at ₹939.35 on January 21st.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
