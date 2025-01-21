Business

Maruti Suzuki to HDFC: Top 5 stocks for portfolio growth in 15 days

1. Maruti Suzuki Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Axis Direct recommends investing in Maruti Suzuki shares with a target price of ₹12,650 and a stop-loss of ₹11,850. The stock closed at ₹11,909 on Tuesday.

2. Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Bajaj Finance shares with a target of ₹7,727 and a stop-loss of ₹7,255. The stock closed at ₹7,310 on January 21st.

3. HDFC AMC Share Price Target

Axis Direct has given a buy rating to HDFC AMC with a target price of ₹4,304 and a stop-loss of ₹4,000. The stock closed at ₹4,030 on January 21st.

4. Kaveri Seed Company Share Price Target

Axis Direct is bullish on Kaveri Seed Company shares with a target price of ₹988 and a stop-loss of ₹896. The stock closed at ₹919.65 on January 21st.

5. Just Dial Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends investing in Just Dial with a target price of ₹977 and a stop-loss of ₹937. The stock closed at ₹939.35 on January 21st.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment.

