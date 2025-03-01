Mahindra to Coal India: Top 10 bullish stock picks for high returns

Business
Brokerage firm Nomura has given a target of ₹3681, Jefferies ₹4075, and Bernstein ₹3650 for Mahindra and Mahindra shares. The share closed at ₹2,595 on February 28.
Brokerage firm Jefferies has given a target of ₹13265, Morgan Stanley ₹13650, and Citi ₹13100 for Ultratech Cement shares. The share closed at ₹10,089.25 on February 28.
Jefferies and Macquarie are bullish on Polycab shares. Jefferies has given a target price of ₹7700 and Macquarie ₹7448. The share closed at ₹4,719 on February 28.
Brokerage firm JP Morgan has given a target of ₹420 and Morgan Stanley ₹525 for Coal India shares. The share closed at ₹368.50 on February 28.
Jefferies has given a target of ₹1000, Morgan Stanley ₹781, and Citi ₹750 for Jubilant Foodworks shares, which franchises brands like Domino's Pizza and Hong's Kitchen.
Brokerage firm Yes Securities has given a target price of ₹230 for Federal Bank shares. The share closed at ₹178.26 on February 28.
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has given a target price of ₹1,800 for Havells India shares, a consumer durable sector company. The share closed at ₹1,424.50 on February 28.
Morgan Stanley kept an overweight rating on Titagarh Rail Systems but cut the target price to ₹1,090, still 45% above its current ₹698 market price.
Brokerage firm MK Global has given a buy rating on SRF shares, giving it a target of ₹3,250. The share closed at ₹2,795.55 on February 28.
Brokerage firm Nuwama has advised keeping ACME Solar Holdings shares in the portfolio. The target price for this share is ₹328. The share closed at ₹193.50 on February 28.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
