Business

Mahindra to Coal India: Top 10 bullish stock picks for high returns

1. Mahindra and Mahindra Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Nomura has given a target of ₹3681, Jefferies ₹4075, and Bernstein ₹3650 for Mahindra and Mahindra shares. The share closed at ₹2,595 on February 28.

2. Ultratech Cement Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Jefferies has given a target of ₹13265, Morgan Stanley ₹13650, and Citi ₹13100 for Ultratech Cement shares. The share closed at ₹10,089.25 on February 28.

3. Polycab Share Price Target

Jefferies and Macquarie are bullish on Polycab shares. Jefferies has given a target price of ₹7700 and Macquarie ₹7448. The share closed at ₹4,719 on February 28.

4. Coal India Share Price Target

Brokerage firm JP Morgan has given a target of ₹420 and Morgan Stanley ₹525 for Coal India shares. The share closed at ₹368.50 on February 28.

5. Jubilant Foodworks Share Price Target

Jefferies has given a target of ₹1000, Morgan Stanley ₹781, and Citi ₹750 for Jubilant Foodworks shares, which franchises brands like Domino's Pizza and Hong's Kitchen.

6. Federal Bank Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Yes Securities has given a target price of ₹230 for Federal Bank shares. The share closed at ₹178.26 on February 28.

7. Havells India Share Price Target

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has given a target price of ₹1,800 for Havells India shares, a consumer durable sector company. The share closed at ₹1,424.50 on February 28.

8. Titagarh Rail Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley kept an overweight rating on Titagarh Rail Systems but cut the target price to ₹1,090, still 45% above its current ₹698 market price.

9. SRF Share Price Target

Brokerage firm MK Global has given a buy rating on SRF shares, giving it a target of ₹3,250. The share closed at ₹2,795.55 on February 28.

10. ACME Solar Holdings Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Nuwama has advised keeping ACME Solar Holdings shares in the portfolio. The target price for this share is ₹328. The share closed at ₹193.50 on February 28.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

March 1 gold price update: Rates decline across major Indian states

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 28: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate

INOX to KSB: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch on February 28

Qatar Gold Rate on Feb 28: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold stands at QAR 2,592