Business

INOX to KSB: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch on February 28

1- KSB Share Price

Increase - 7.87%

Current Price - ₹656.90

2- DB Realty Share Price

Increase - 4.74%

Current Price - ₹124.28

3- Inox India Share Price

Increase - 4.05%

Current Price - ₹979.40

4- KEI Industries Share Price

Increase - 2.19%

Current Price - ₹3063.00

5- KFIN Technologies Share Price

Increase - 4.08%

Current Price - ₹877.30

6- Jindal Saw Share Price

Increase - 3.56%

Current Price - ₹248.30

7- Craftsman Automation Share Price

Increase - 2.14%

Current Price - ₹4267.05

8- Star Health Share Price

Increase - 2.86%

Current Price - ₹374.75

9- Coal India Ltd Share Price

Increase - 2.61%

Current Price - ₹375.35

10- Sanofi India Share Price

Increase - 2.47%

Current Price - ₹5108.60

Disclaimer

Investments in the stock market are subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

