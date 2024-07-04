Business

L&T to Tata Steel, Stocks to watch out on July 04

Image credits: Freepik

Stocks to keep an eye on

Today's trade will focus on shares of Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, L&T Finance, Hindustan Zinc, and Star Health, among others, due to numerous news events and first-quarter updates.

Image credits: freepik

Tata Steel

The Tata Group company announced via an exchange filing that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has authorized the merger of Angul Energy with the company.

Image credits: Freepik

Vedanta

The Anil Agarwal-led company reported 596 kt of aluminum output in the June quarter, a 3% increase over the first quarter of FY24. 

Image credits: freepik

L&T Finance

L&T Finance's retail disbursements climbed by 33% on year to Rs 14,830 crore in the June quarter, and the retail loan book currently stands at Rs 84,440 crore, up 31% year on year.

Image credits: freepik

Brigade Enterprises

The real estate company has inked a joint development agreement for a 1.2 million square foot residential project in Bengaluru with a gross development value of Rs 1,100 crore.

Image credits: freepik

Zee Media Corporation

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the formation of Zee Media Corporation's subsidiary Pinews Digital.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One