L&T to Tata Steel, Stocks to watch out on July 04

Today's trade will focus on shares of Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, L&T Finance, Hindustan Zinc, and Star Health, among others, due to numerous news events and first-quarter updates.
The Tata Group company announced via an exchange filing that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has authorized the merger of Angul Energy with the company.
The Anil Agarwal-led company reported 596 kt of aluminum output in the June quarter, a 3% increase over the first quarter of FY24.
L&T Finance's retail disbursements climbed by 33% on year to Rs 14,830 crore in the June quarter, and the retail loan book currently stands at Rs 84,440 crore, up 31% year on year.
The real estate company has inked a joint development agreement for a 1.2 million square foot residential project in Bengaluru with a gross development value of Rs 1,100 crore.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the formation of Zee Media Corporation's subsidiary Pinews Digital.