Agrochemical Stock Soars: Brokerage recommends 'BUY NOW' for gains

Significant Surge in Agrochemical Stock

Sharda Cropchem, an agrochemical stock, is experiencing a significant surge on Thursday, March 20th. The share is trading at ₹559.70, up by 4.42% in early trading.

What Does Sharda Cropchem Do?

Agrochemical company Sharda Cropchem supplies products to 80 countries, including India, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It has over 525 distributors globally.

Sharda Cropchem Share Performance

The share has corrected due to the slowdown in the global agrochemical cycle in the past few quarters. It is currently trading about 40% below its high level.

Sharda Cropchem Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking is bullish on Sharda Cropchem shares and advises investing. The target price for this share is ₹870, about 60% higher than the current price.

Sharda Cropchem Share High/Low

Sharda Cropchem's share hit a high of ₹886 in December 2024. However, it has been correcting since then. It hit a low of ₹480 in February 2025.

Why Invest in Sharda Cropchem Share?

According to the brokerage report, Sharda Cropchem has shown a strong rebound in the 9 months of FY25, due to improved geographically volume. Strong performance expected in Q4.

Sharda Cropchem: Strong Fundamentals

The brokerage firm expects 19% revenue, 50% EBITDA, and 139% PAT CAGR growth for the agrochemical company from FY24-27, citing strong fundamentals.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

