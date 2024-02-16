Business
Factors to consider before applying for personal loan
Image credits: Getty
Evaluate your credit score
Image credits: Getty
Assess your income and job stability
Image credits: Getty
Calculate your debt-to-income ratio
Image credits: Freepik
Determine the purpose of the loan
Image credits: Freepik
Compare interest rates and fees from different lenders
Image credits: Getty
Review repayment terms
Image credits: Getty
Understand the potential impact on your credit score
Image credits: Getty
Find Next One