Business

Factors to consider before applying for personal loan

Image credits: Getty

Evaluate your credit score

Image credits: Getty

Assess your income and job stability

Image credits: Getty

Calculate your debt-to-income ratio

Image credits: Freepik

Determine the purpose of the loan

Image credits: Freepik

Compare interest rates and fees from different lenders

Image credits: Getty

Review repayment terms

Image credits: Getty

Understand the potential impact on your credit score

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One