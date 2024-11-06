Business
Profit fell from 940 crore to 705 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to the same period last year. However, income has increased.
The company's quarterly profit has decreased from Rs 2,723 crore to Rs 2,672 crore, and its income has decreased from 33,673 crore to 32,911.7 crore.
On Tuesday, news came that JSW Steel's crude steel production fell 1% to 2.28 mt in October. On October 5, the company's share closed up 4.5% at Rs 998.
Dr Reddy's second-quarter profit fell 9% year-on-year to Rs 1342 crore. However, the company's income has increased by 16%. EBITDA margin has also increased by more than 3%.
The government has announced the sale of a 2.5 percent stake in the company. Its floor price has been fixed at Rs 505. Preparations are on to sell it through OFS.
The company has incurred a loss of Rs 19.2 crore as against a profit of Rs 29.1 crore. However, the company's income has increased from 1,617 crore to 1,748.3 crore.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.