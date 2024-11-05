Business

Swiggy IPO on Nov 6: Is it worth investing?

Swiggy IPO Date

The Swiggy IPO opens for retail investors on November 6th. There's excitement, but experts advise caution.

Swiggy IPO Target

The IPO aims to raise Rs 11,327.43 crore, with a fresh issue of Rs 4,499 crore and an OFS of Rs 6,828.43 crore.

Invest in Swiggy IPO or Not?

Samco Securities advises waiting until Swiggy demonstrates better financial results and growth.

Why avoid Swiggy IPO?

Samco cites Swiggy's FY24 losses and compares it unfavorably to Zomato, suggesting overvaluation.

Is Swiggy IPO risky?

Bajaj Broking highlights competition and limited market reach as risks, suggesting long-term investment.

Is Swiggy Loss-Making?

Swiggy's net loss reduced by 44% to Rs 2350 crore in FY24, while revenue grew 36% to Rs 11,247 crore.

Apply for Swiggy IPO?

Brokerage firms point to Swiggy's consistent losses since 2014 due to high operational costs.

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

