Swiggy IPO on Nov 6: Is it worth investing?

Business
The Swiggy IPO opens for retail investors on November 6th. There's excitement, but experts advise caution.
The IPO aims to raise Rs 11,327.43 crore, with a fresh issue of Rs 4,499 crore and an OFS of Rs 6,828.43 crore.
Samco Securities advises waiting until Swiggy demonstrates better financial results and growth.
Samco cites Swiggy's FY24 losses and compares it unfavorably to Zomato, suggesting overvaluation.
Bajaj Broking highlights competition and limited market reach as risks, suggesting long-term investment.
Swiggy's net loss reduced by 44% to Rs 2350 crore in FY24, while revenue grew 36% to Rs 11,247 crore.
Brokerage firms point to Swiggy's consistent losses since 2014 due to high operational costs.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.