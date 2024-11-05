Business
The company's profit in the quarter ended September fell 57.8% to ₹129 crore from ₹305.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the company's income has increased by 2%.
On Monday, November 4th, JK Paper's shares closed at ₹455.05, down 2.52%. Further declines are possible today.
NBFC Sundaram Finance's profit fell by more than 7% in the second quarter compared to last year. However, net interest income increased by 16% year-on-year.
The company's profit has decreased from ₹366.4 crore to ₹340 crore compared to last year. There has been a decline of 7.2% year-on-year. Net interest has reached ₹562.5 crore.
In an exchange filing, the company reported that its profit in the second quarter of FY25 fell 4% to ₹7.3 crore from ₹7.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The company's income increased by 5.2% in the second quarter to ₹129 crore. A year ago, in the same quarter, the company's income was ₹122.5 crore.
The company's profit decreased by ₹194 crore year-on-year in the quarter ended September 2024 to ₹163.5 crore. The company's income increased to ₹140.5 crore.
On Monday, Gland Pharma's share closed at ₹1,609 with a decline of 2.27%. This share may experience a downfall on Tuesday.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.