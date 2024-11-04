NCC to NMDC: Stocks to watch on November 4th, 2024

Business
In October, the company received orders worth a total of Rs 3,496 crore from central, state, and private companies. In one year, the company's shares have returned 110.21 percent
India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC, saw its iron ore production increase by 4% to 4.07 metric tons in October. Sales increased by 17% to 4.03 metric tons in October
The company has received orders worth Rs 235 crore from Power Grid, MGKVP, SSVV Varanasi. This includes projects worth Rs 186.46 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
