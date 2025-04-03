UAE Gold Rate on April 3: Rate of 22k, 24k gold skyrockets AGAIN

Business
1 gm- AED 350.25 (Yesterday AED 348.50)
8 gm- AED 2,802 (AED 2,788)
10 gm- AED 3,502.50 (AED 3,485)
100 gm- AED 35,025 (AED 34,850)
1 gm- AED 378.25 (AED 376.25)
8 gm- AED 3,026 (AED 3,010)
10 gm- AED 3,782.50 (AED 3,762.50)
100 gm- AED 37,825 (AED 37,625)
1 gm- AED 286.60
8 gm- AED 2,292.80
10 gm- AED 2,866
100 gm- AED 28,660
Gold price DROPS slightly today; Check latest 24K rates on April 3
Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Which nations face the biggest blow?
Qatar Gold Rate on April 2: 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 8
UAE Gold Rate on April 2: Rate of 22k, 24k, gold RISES again