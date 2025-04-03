Business

UAE Gold Rate on April 3: Rate of 22k, 24k gold skyrockets AGAIN

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 350.25 (Yesterday AED 348.50)

8 gm- AED 2,802 (AED 2,788)

10 gm- AED 3,502.50 (AED 3,485)

100 gm- AED 35,025 (AED 34,850)
 

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 378.25 (AED 376.25)

8 gm- AED 3,026 (AED 3,010)

10 gm- AED 3,782.50 (AED 3,762.50)

100 gm- AED 37,825 (AED 37,625)
 

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 286.60

8 gm- AED 2,292.80

10 gm- AED 2,866

100 gm- AED 28,660

