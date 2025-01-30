Infosys to Voltas: 8 top stocks to watch out on Jan 30

Business
IT company Infosys has partnered with Siemens AG to promote digital learning through generative AI. The impact may be visible on the stock today.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has decided to raise Rs 750 crore through NCDs. Keep an eye on the stock today.
Blue Star has reported strong quarterly results. Consolidated profit increased from ₹100.5 crore to ₹132.5 crore. Revenue rose from ₹2,241 cr to ₹2,807.4 cr.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has received LoA for a ₹1,283 crore project from Hindustan Gateway Container Terminal Kandla. Stock may see action today.
Voltas reported a profit of ₹130.8 crore in the December quarter. The company's revenue increased from ₹2,625 crore to ₹3,105.1 crore. EBITDA reached ₹197.4 crore from ₹28.4 crore.
Aarti Drugs Ltd's profit in the December quarter increased from ₹36.7 crore to ₹37.1 crore. The company's revenue decreased from ₹605.9 crore to ₹556.6 crore.
IFB Agro Industries Ltd reported a profit of ₹11.3 crore in the December quarter compared to a loss of ₹5 crore. The company's revenue increased from ₹360.8 crore to ₹419.6 crore.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd has received a large order of ₹173 crore from Micro Irrigation Systems. The stock may see action today.
Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
