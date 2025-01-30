Business

Infosys to Voltas: 8 top stocks to watch out on Jan 30

1. Infosys Share

IT company Infosys has partnered with Siemens AG to promote digital learning through generative AI. The impact may be visible on the stock today.

2. Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Share

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has decided to raise Rs 750 crore through NCDs. Keep an eye on the stock today.

3. Blue Star Share

Blue Star has reported strong quarterly results. Consolidated profit increased from ₹100.5 crore to ₹132.5 crore. Revenue rose from ₹2,241 cr to ₹2,807.4 cr.

4. Afcons Infrastructure Share

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has received LoA for a ₹1,283 crore project from Hindustan Gateway Container Terminal Kandla. Stock may see action today.

5. VOLTAS Share

Voltas reported a profit of ₹130.8 crore in the December quarter. The company's revenue increased from ₹2,625 crore to ₹3,105.1 crore. EBITDA reached ₹197.4 crore from ₹28.4 crore.

6. Aarti Drugs Share

Aarti Drugs Ltd's profit in the December quarter increased from ₹36.7 crore to ₹37.1 crore. The company's revenue decreased from ₹605.9 crore to ₹556.6 crore. 

7. IFB Agro Share

IFB Agro Industries Ltd reported a profit of ₹11.3 crore in the December quarter compared to a loss of ₹5 crore. The company's revenue increased from ₹360.8 crore to ₹419.6 crore.

8. Mahindra EPC Irrigation

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd has received a large order of ₹173 crore from Micro Irrigation Systems. The stock may see action today.

Note

Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates for January 30

BHEL Stock Hits High: Experts predict potential to double soon

PNB to Tata Steel: 7 Best stocks for long-term investment growth

Dhampur to Avadh-7 Sugar companies' stocks soar ahead of budget