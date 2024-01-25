Business
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget for FY25 on February 1.
The government usually publishes an interim budget during an election year, outlining spending and revenue until a new administration is elected.
After the newly elected administration takes office in July, a formal budget is expected to be issued.
Up until the next administration assumes power, an interim budget gives a general picture of the government's anticipated revenues and outlays.
ECI has placed restrictions on interim budgets in order to avoid exerting undue influence over voters. To maintain objectivity, significant tax or policy changes are often avoided.
Sitharaman has already indicated that upcoming budget will not feature any "spectacular announcement," as it will primarily serve as a "vote on account" before general elections.