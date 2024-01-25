Business

When will full-fledged budget be presented this year?

Interim Budget on Feb 1

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget for FY25 on February 1. 

Why interim budget this year?

The government usually publishes an interim budget during an election year, outlining spending and revenue until a new administration is elected.

Formal budget in July

After the newly elected administration takes office in July, a formal budget is expected to be issued. 

What is an interim budget?

Up until the next administration assumes power, an interim budget gives a general picture of the government's anticipated revenues and outlays.

Restrictions on interim budget

ECI has placed restrictions on interim budgets in order to avoid exerting undue influence over voters. To maintain objectivity, significant tax or policy changes are often avoided.

No 'spectacular announcement' this year

Sitharaman has already indicated that upcoming budget will not feature any "spectacular announcement," as it will primarily serve as a "vote on account" before general elections.

