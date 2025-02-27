Business

Inox to Reliance Chemo: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch on February 27

1- Inox India Share Price

Increase - 14.40%

Current Price - ₹1034.45

2- Reliance Chemo Share Price

Increase - 12.65%

Current Price - ₹180.25

3- Keerthi Industries Share Price

Increase - 10.20%

Current Price - ₹84.89

4- Supreme Holdings Share Price

Increase - 9.91%

Current Price - ₹99.20

5- Mewat Zinc Share Price

Increase - 9.80%

Current Price - ₹128.80

6- Bedmutha Industries Share Price

Increase - 9.78%

Current Price - ₹156.50

7- Fortune International Share Price

Increase - 9.09%

Current Price - ₹60.00

8- Jindal Hotels Share Price

Increase - 7.58%

Current Price - ₹92.90

9- Jash Engineering Share Price

Increase - 6.93%

Current Price - ₹560.00

10- Everlon Synth Share Price

Increase - 6.92%

Current Price - ₹132.00

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert. 

