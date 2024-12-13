Business

7 top Stocks for portfolio in 2025: Check expert predictions, analysis

1. IndusInd Bank Share Price Target

Axis Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank shares, recommending a 15-day hold with a target price of ₹1,057 and a stop-loss at ₹985

2. Infosys Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Infosys shares with a 15-day target of ₹2,180 and a stop-loss at ₹1,968

3. Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target

Axis Direct is bullish on Bharat Dynamics, suggesting a 15-day buy with a target of ₹1,357 and a stop-loss at ₹1,185

4. Bharti Airtel Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends holding Bharti Airtel with a 15-day target of ₹1,700 and a stop-loss at ₹1,580

5. Torrent Power Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends Torrent Power with a 15-day target of ₹1,861 and a stop-loss at ₹1,613

6. Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Hindustan Aeronautics for positional traders with a target of ₹4850-5000 and a stop-loss at ₹4500

7. L&T Share Price Target

Macquarie gives L&T an outperform rating with a target price of ₹4,210, citing potential large orders from increased focus in the Middle East

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

Gold price on December 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rate today

10 Common Credit Card Mistakes To Avoid

HCL, Bank of Baroda to REC: 9 Strong stocks for a solid start to 2025

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7%