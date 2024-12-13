Business
Axis Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank shares, recommending a 15-day hold with a target price of ₹1,057 and a stop-loss at ₹985
Axis Direct recommends buying Infosys shares with a 15-day target of ₹2,180 and a stop-loss at ₹1,968
Axis Direct is bullish on Bharat Dynamics, suggesting a 15-day buy with a target of ₹1,357 and a stop-loss at ₹1,185
Axis Direct recommends holding Bharti Airtel with a 15-day target of ₹1,700 and a stop-loss at ₹1,580
Axis Direct recommends Torrent Power with a 15-day target of ₹1,861 and a stop-loss at ₹1,613
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Hindustan Aeronautics for positional traders with a target of ₹4850-5000 and a stop-loss at ₹4500
Macquarie gives L&T an outperform rating with a target price of ₹4,210, citing potential large orders from increased focus in the Middle East
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
