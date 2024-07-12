Business

Infosys to HCL Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 12

Image credits: Freepik

HCL Tech

Shares of HCL Tech and IREDA will be closely watched today as both firms report their first-quarter results.

Image credits: freepik

Infosys

Infosys received a contract from the Delaware Department of Labor to upgrade its antiquated systems.

Image credits: Freepik

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail increased its shareholding in Goodview Fashion Pvt. Ltd. to 51% from 33.5 percent for Rs 127 crore.

Image credits: freepik

Oriental Rail Infra

The Indian Railways has placed an order of Rs 432 crore with Arm Oriental Foundry for the manufacturing and supply of 1,200 BCVM-C wagons.

Image credits: Freepik

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc received renewable power from Serentica's 180 MW solar facility.

Image credits: freepik

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea shareholders approved the issuing of preferred shares. ATC Telecom Infra notified the business that it would convert Rs 160 crore in OCDs into shares.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One