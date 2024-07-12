Infosys to HCL Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 12

Business
Shares of HCL Tech and IREDA will be closely watched today as both firms report their first-quarter results.
Infosys received a contract from the Delaware Department of Labor to upgrade its antiquated systems.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail increased its shareholding in Goodview Fashion Pvt. Ltd. to 51% from 33.5 percent for Rs 127 crore.
The Indian Railways has placed an order of Rs 432 crore with Arm Oriental Foundry for the manufacturing and supply of 1,200 BCVM-C wagons.
Hindustan Zinc received renewable power from Serentica's 180 MW solar facility.
Vodafone Idea shareholders approved the issuing of preferred shares. ATC Telecom Infra notified the business that it would convert Rs 160 crore in OCDs into shares.