Budget 2024: Why is it important for a government to have a budget?

Business
Efficiently distributes resources across sectors like health, education, defense, and infrastructure. Helps maintain stable and sustainable economic growth.
Ensures expenditures are balanced with revenues to prevent excessive debt. Provides a framework for managing fiscal deficits and surpluses.
Reflects the government's strategic goals and policy decisions. Allocates funds to various programs and initiatives.
Promotes accountability & transparency, allowing public and legislative scrutiny. The basis for monitoring the effectiveness of government spending.
The budget provides a roadmap for economic development, enabling business owners to adjust policies and contribute to the country's progress, guiding them toward success.
The government can address societal inequalities through the budget by introducing policies that promote public and economic welfare for the underprivileged.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget on July 23, becoming the first Finance Minister to deliver seven straight budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai.