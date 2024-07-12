Business

Budget 2024: Why is it important for a government to have a budget?

Image credits: FREEPIK

Economic planning and Management

Efficiently distributes resources across sectors like health, education, defense, and infrastructure. Helps maintain stable and sustainable economic growth.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Fiscal Responsibility

Ensures expenditures are balanced with revenues to prevent excessive debt. Provides a framework for managing fiscal deficits and surpluses.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Policy Implementation

Reflects the government's strategic goals and policy decisions. Allocates funds to various programs and initiatives.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Accountability and Transparency

Promotes accountability & transparency, allowing public and legislative scrutiny. The basis for monitoring the effectiveness of government spending.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Boosting business and trade

The budget provides a roadmap for economic development, enabling business owners to adjust policies and contribute to the country's progress, guiding them toward success.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Reducing economic disparity

The government can address societal inequalities through the budget by introducing policies that promote public and economic welfare for the underprivileged.
 

Image credits: Freepik

India's Budget date 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget on July 23, becoming the first Finance Minister to deliver seven straight budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai.

Image credits: Getty
