Master your finances: 7 ways to save on Income Tax

1. Invest in Section 80C Instruments:


Section 80C of the Income Tax Act offers deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh on investments in instruments such as PPF, EPF, ELSS and NSC.

2. Utilize Section 80D for Health Insurance Premiums:

Under Section 80D, premiums paid towards health insurance for yourself, spouse, children, or parents are deductible.

3. Claim House Rent Allowance (HRA):

If you receive HRA from your employer and live in a rented house, you can claim exemptions under Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act.

4. Home Loan Interest Deduction (Section 24):

If you have taken a home loan, you can claim deductions on the interest paid under Section 24. For a self-occupied property, up to Rs 2 lakh can be claimed annually.

5. Invest in NPS (National Pension System):

Contributions to NPS qualify for deductions under Section 80CCD(1). An additional deduction of up to Rs 50,000 is available under Section 80CCD(1B).

6. Utilize Section 80G for Donations:

Donations made to specified funds and charitable institutions are eligible for deductions under Section 80G.

7. Income from Agricultural Activities:

Income derived from agricultural activities is exempt from income tax under Section 10(1). This includes agricultural income earned directly by an individual.

