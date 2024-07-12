Master your finances: 7 ways to save on Income Tax

Business
Section 80C of the Income Tax Act offers deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh on investments in instruments such as PPF, EPF, ELSS and NSC.
Under Section 80D, premiums paid towards health insurance for yourself, spouse, children, or parents are deductible.
If you receive HRA from your employer and live in a rented house, you can claim exemptions under Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act.
If you have taken a home loan, you can claim deductions on the interest paid under Section 24. For a self-occupied property, up to Rs 2 lakh can be claimed annually.
Contributions to NPS qualify for deductions under Section 80CCD(1). An additional deduction of up to Rs 50,000 is available under Section 80CCD(1B).
Donations made to specified funds and charitable institutions are eligible for deductions under Section 80G.
Income derived from agricultural activities is exempt from income tax under Section 10(1). This includes agricultural income earned directly by an individual.