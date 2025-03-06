Business

Indian stock market rebounds, adds Rs 8 trillion to investors' wealth

Auspicious 'Wednesday' for the stock market

After a long decline, March 5 was a good day for the market. Sensex jumped 740 points.

BSE market value at 393.01 trillion

The market value of BSE-listed companies reached 393.01 trillion rupees on March 5.

Increase of 7.94 trillion on BSE

The market value of BSE-listed companies increased by 7.94 trillion rupees on March 5.

Adani Ports tops with a jump of 5.02%

On Wednesday, 25 out of 30 shares of BSE Sensex increased. Adani Ports rose by 5.02%.

Rise in these shares as well

Tata Steel, Powergrid, M&M and NTPC increased from 4.06% to 4.92%.

Decline in 5 shares

Out of 30 shares of Sensex, 5 shares declined. Bajaj Finserv topped with a decrease of 3.25%.

Decline in these shares

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Zomato and Maruti Suzuki decreased from 0.02% to 1.64%.

