ICICI Bank to SRF: 8 stocks for long term investment returns

Business
Motilal Oswal recommends holding Tata Consumer shares for the long term with a target price of ₹1,130, currently at ₹1,022.
Motilal Oswal gives a buy rating for Mahindra & Mahindra with a target price of ₹3,675, about 23% higher than the current price of ₹2,923.60.
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mankind Pharma, recommending long-term investment with a target of ₹3,050. The stock is currently around ₹2,393.
Motilal Oswal has identified SRF as a fundamental pick with a target price of ₹3,540. On February 14th, the stock was trading around ₹2,748.
Motilal Oswal recommends buying ICICI Bank shares with a one-year target price of ₹1,550. On February 14th, it was trading at ₹1,253.
Macquarie rates Lemon Tree Hotels as outperform with a target price of ₹210, approximately 55% higher than the current price of ₹129.86.
Macquarie recommends investing in Indian Hotels with a neutral rating and a target price of ₹840. The stock is currently trading around ₹704.75.
Macquarie gives Chalet Hotels an outperform rating with a target price of ₹1,100, about 60% higher than the current price of ₹684.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
