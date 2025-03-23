Business

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women

Business Idea for Women

If you want to start your own business and have passed 10th, 12th, or are a graduate, you can earn well from home. You only need to spend ₹25,000 for this.

How Much Will Be the Profit?

You can earn up to ₹50,000 per month from this business. Its market size is up to ₹30,000 crore and is increasing at an average of 10.5% annually.

What Kind of Business Is This?

This business is about making curtains. Curtains are used in every home. This is a product whose demand is never going to end, especially during the festive season.

High Profit Margin in the Curtain Business

You can start this business with a small investment and add automatic machines as the business grows. Increased production will increase the size and margin of the business.

Why Is This Business Good for Housewives?

This business has a very good profit margin. It can be started from any city or village. Employees and machines are easily available for this. Therefore, it is good for housewives.

How to Start This Business

To start on a small scale, you have to invest up to ₹25000. After that, you can increase production capacity and sales. You can start it from home.

How Will the Business Grow?

You can increase your sales online and offline. Apart from social media, you can also sell on Amazon and Flipkart. In offline, you can supply directly to local shopkeepers.

Is There Any Government Help Available?

This business can be very good for women. Apart from working from home, you can also get help from others. You can form self-help groups and take interest-free loans from the govt.

How Can You Increase Profit?

Direct sales - 40% more profit by selling directly to the customer, 25% by supplying offline to shopkeepers, 25% market coverage through online sales on Amazon, Flipkart.

Bata to Whirlpool: 6 companies that aren't Indian firms

Sell or hold? BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil face critical forecast

Gold Price Drop Today: Check latest market rates on March 22

Bank of China to HSBC: Top 10 richest banks in world