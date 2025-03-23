Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women

Business
If you want to start your own business and have passed 10th, 12th, or are a graduate, you can earn well from home. You only need to spend ₹25,000 for this.
You can earn up to ₹50,000 per month from this business. Its market size is up to ₹30,000 crore and is increasing at an average of 10.5% annually.
This business is about making curtains. Curtains are used in every home. This is a product whose demand is never going to end, especially during the festive season.
You can start this business with a small investment and add automatic machines as the business grows. Increased production will increase the size and margin of the business.
This business has a very good profit margin. It can be started from any city or village. Employees and machines are easily available for this. Therefore, it is good for housewives.
To start on a small scale, you have to invest up to ₹25000. After that, you can increase production capacity and sales. You can start it from home.
You can increase your sales online and offline. Apart from social media, you can also sell on Amazon and Flipkart. In offline, you can supply directly to local shopkeepers.
This business can be very good for women. Apart from working from home, you can also get help from others. You can form self-help groups and take interest-free loans from the govt.
Direct sales - 40% more profit by selling directly to the customer, 25% by supplying offline to shopkeepers, 25% market coverage through online sales on Amazon, Flipkart.
