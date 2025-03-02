Gold price FALLS before Holi: Check 24k gold rates on 2nd March

Business
The price of gold has fallen in the last week. During this period, gold has become cheaper by about ₹1036
Last Saturday, February 22, 24-carat gold was ₹86092, which has now reached ₹85056 per 10 grams
If we look at the carat, the price of 18-carat gold is ₹63792, 22-carat is ₹77911 and 24-carat is ₹84056 per 10 grams
Gold has become expensive by ₹8894 from January 1, 2025 till now. On January 1, gold was ₹76,162, which has now increased to ₹85,056
On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was ₹63352 per 10 grams, which reached ₹76162 on December 31. That is, gold became expensive by ₹12810 last year
Experts believe that the demand for gold remains, due to which gold can reach ₹90,000 per 10 grams by June 2025
Last week, on February 22, silver was at ₹97,147 per kg, which has now decreased by ₹3,667 to reach ₹93,480 per kg
On October 23, 2024, silver touched its all-time highest level. At that time, its price had reached ₹99,151 per kg
UAE Gold Rate on March 2: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate
LTI, BEL to HAL: Top 7 stocks with high return potential
Mahindra to Coal India: Top 10 bullish stock picks for high returns
March 1 gold price update: Rates decline across major Indian states