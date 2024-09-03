Exchange your Rs 2000 notes at THESE places before deadline

Business
You can deposit your Rs 2000 notes at any bank without any penalty.
As of August 2024, Rs 7,261 crore worth of Rs 2000 notes are still in circulation, as per RBI.
RBI has set up dedicated offices in 19 locations, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, and Hyderabad, for depositing Rs 2000 notes.
RBI offices in Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram are also accepting Rs 2000 notes. 97.96% of the notes have already been returned.
The Indian government introduced ₹2000 notes after the 2016 demonetization. You can exchange a maximum of ₹20,000 worth of ₹2000 notes at once.