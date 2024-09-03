Business

Exchange your Rs 2000 notes at THESE places before deadline

Deposit at any Bank

You can deposit your Rs 2000 notes at any bank without any penalty.

Rs 7,261 Crore Worth of Rs 2000 Notes

As of August 2024, Rs 7,261 crore worth of Rs 2000 notes are still in circulation, as per RBI.

Dedicated RBI Offices

RBI has set up dedicated offices in 19 locations, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, and Hyderabad, for depositing Rs 2000 notes.

Other RBI Offices Accepting Notes

RBI offices in Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram are also accepting Rs 2000 notes. 97.96% of the notes have already been returned.

Rs 2000 Notes Introduced in 2016

The Indian government introduced ₹2000 notes after the 2016 demonetization. You can exchange a maximum of ₹20,000 worth of ₹2000 notes at once.

