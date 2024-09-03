Adani Power to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on September 03

Business
The Anil Agarwal-led business approved a third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY25, bringing the total dividend distribution to Rs 13,474 crore.
Maruti Suzuki India intends to open new Arena Satellite stores in smaller locations to broaden its market reach.
The Supreme Court directed the state government of Himachal Pradesh to answer Adani Power's request for a refund of Rs 280 crore on the 960-MW Jangi Thopan Power Project.
Tata Motors has released the Curvv Coupe SUV, an ICE form of its recently unveiled electric car, at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh.
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau has nominated SBI's current chief risk officer and deputy managing director, for one of the empty managing director seats.
ICICI Bank said that it did not pay compensation or give ESOPs to Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch following her retirement as claimed by the Indian National Congress.