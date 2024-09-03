Business

BSE to Nasdaq: Top 7 Prominent share markets worldwide

NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange, based in the U.S., is the world’s largest stock market.

 

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, another major U.S. exchange, is known for its technology-focused listings and high-tech stocks.

 

LSE

The London Stock Exchange is the UK’s primary exchange and Europe’s largest by market capitalization.

TSE

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan’s leading market, is the largest stock exchange in Asia.

 

SSE

The Shanghai Stock Exchange represents China’s financial markets and plays a significant role in Asia.

 

BSE

The Bombay Stock Exchange, located in India, is one of Asia’s oldest and largest stock markets.

 

HKEX

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, serving Hong Kong, is a major global financial and trading hub.

