BSE to Nasdaq: Top 7 Prominent share markets worldwide

Business
The New York Stock Exchange, based in the U.S., is the world’s largest stock market.
Nasdaq, another major U.S. exchange, is known for its technology-focused listings and high-tech stocks.
The London Stock Exchange is the UK’s primary exchange and Europe’s largest by market capitalization.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan’s leading market, is the largest stock exchange in Asia.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange represents China’s financial markets and plays a significant role in Asia.
The Bombay Stock Exchange, located in India, is one of Asia’s oldest and largest stock markets.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, serving Hong Kong, is a major global financial and trading hub.