Diwali 2024 Muhurat Trading: Top 15 stock recommendations

Brokerage firm JM Financial has recommended investing in Ashoka Buildcon. The target price for this stock is given as Rs 290. As of October 31, the share is trading at Rs 246.41.
Brokerage firm IDBI Capital has recommended investing in APL Apollo. The target price for this stock is stated as Rs 1,964. As of October 31, the share is trading at Rs 1,490.
Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher recommends holding ABB shares in portfolio. The target price for this stock is stated as Rs 12,300, which is currently trading at Rs 7,443.30.
Brokerage firm JM Financial recommends investing in National Aluminium Company Limited. The target price for this stock is given as Rs 264, which is currently at Rs 222.45.
Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher recommends investing in KPIT shares. The target price for this stock is given as Rs 2,500. As of October 31, the share is trading at Rs 1,414.50.
Centrum Broking recommends buying Eris Lifesciences, a healthcare sector company, for Diwali. The target price for this stock is given as Rs 1,615.
Centrum Broking recommends buying Jyoti Resins, a resins and adhesives manufacturer. The target price is Rs 1,930. The company has been debt-free since FY22.
Centrum Broking recommends investing in IRB Infrastructure, an infra space company. The target price is Rs 72, which is up to 35% higher than the current price.
Centrum Broking recommends buying Macrotech Developers. The target price is Rs 1,368, which is about 17 percent higher than the current price.
Centrum Broking recommends holding MAX Healthcare shares in the portfolio. The target price for this stock is Rs 1,085.
Sharekhan has chosen Bharat Electronics stock for 2-4 weeks in its Muhurat trading picks. Its first target is Rs 308 and the second target is Rs 328, with a stop-loss of Rs 267.
Sharekhan has made Bank of Baroda a positional pick for 2-4 weeks. The first target for this stock is Rs 273 and the second target is Rs 285, with a stop-loss of Rs 236.
Ultratech Cement stock has been recommended by Sharekhan for purchase for 2 to 4 weeks. Its first target is Rs 11,577 and second target is Rs 11,887. The stop-loss is Rs 10,650.
Sharekhan has given a first target of Rs 1,903 and a second target of Rs 2,029 for Bajaj Finserv for 2-4 weeks. Its stop-loss is Rs 1,670.
Sharekhan has made TCS stock a positional pick for 2-4 weeks. The first target price for this stock is Rs 4,285 and the second target is Rs 4,364. The stop-loss is Rs 3,950.
