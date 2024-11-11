Asian Paints to Tata Motors; 9 stocks to watch on 11th November

Business
Asian Paints' profit, income, EBITDA, and margin have declined compared to last year. Profit decreased by 44%. Income fell by 5% year-over-year
The September quarter results were weaker than expected. Tata Motors' consolidated profit decreased to ₹3,343 crore, compared to ₹3,764 crore a year ago
LIC's profit in quarter ending September decreased to ₹7,621 crore from ₹7,925 crore in same period last year. The company's (presumably market share) increased
Ola Electric's quarterly loss was ₹495 crore, lower than the ₹524 crore loss in the same quarter last year. The company also incurred a loss of ₹347 crore in the June quarter
Specialty chemicals company Aarti Industries' profit fell 43% to ₹52 crore in September quarter, compared to ₹91 crore a year ago. However, the company's revenue increased by 12%
Whirlpool's profit in the September quarter decreased to ₹287 crore from ₹384.7 crore a year ago. The company's revenue increased from ₹1,400 crore to ₹1,582 crore
Small finance bank Equitas SFB's profit has fallen sharply in the second quarter of the fiscal year, decreasing from ₹198 crore to ₹13 crore year-on-year
The company's profit decreased by 16.88% to ₹36.73 crore. The company's revenue decreased by 5.02% to ₹679.37 crore compared to the second quarter of FY2024
The Coal Ministry has terminated the Coal Block Development and Production Agreement with JSW Steel for the Banai and Bhalumuda coal blocks in Mand-Raigarh
Defense and aerospace company DCX Systems has received a large purchase order from Lockheed Martin. The share closed at ₹339.55, down 0.48% on Friday
The company's profit in Q2 FY2025 reached ₹176.5 crore, a 1.6% year-on-year increase. The company's revenue increased from ₹1,770 crore to ₹1,988 crore
